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Strikes on the oil refinery in Syzran and the drone plant in Taganrog — Zelenskyy reported new successful strikes by the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Defense Forces struck the oil refinery in Syzran, the drone plant in Taganrog, and a drone launch site in Oryol Oblast. Zelenskyy also noted the U.S. decision regarding VTB.

Strikes on the oil refinery in Syzran and the drone plant in Taganrog — Zelenskyy reported new successful strikes by the Defense Forces

The Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Syzran, a drone manufacturing facility in Taganrog, as well as a site for the preparation and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles in Russia’s Oryol region. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the new strike results on Telegram, UNN writes.

Russia continues its strikes on our energy sector, ordinary logistics, and critical infrastructure. And our responses to them are tangible. There are new results from the Defense Forces of Ukraine regarding the oil refinery in Syzran; there was also a hit in Taganrog on a drone manufacturing facility and on a site for the preparation and launch of drones in the Oryol region

- the statement said.

The President separately noted a strike in the Black Sea.

Zelenskyy also noted the decision by the United States regarding Russia’s VTB bank. He called it one of Russia’s systemically important banks and said that the financial institution is significantly involved in schemes supporting Russia’s war, including in Moscow’s relations with Tehran.

All schemes that work against the establishment of peace must be destroyed. The head of state thanked the partners for this decision.

Ending this war has no alternative. And all forms of pressure on Russia must be brought together to create the right diplomatic situation

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors15.09.26, 07:38 • 31547 views

Olga Rozgon

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