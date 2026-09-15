Ukrainians are not ready to make concessions to Russia despite a possible blackout in winter - poll

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
02:32 PM • 10055 views
Without money in the hospital: why can’t military personnel receive payments for injuries?
02:18 PM • 9244 views
The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year
12:55 PM • 15876 views
The cost of travel on commuter trains in Ukraine will increase — fares and when they will be introduced have become known
12:10 PM • 19347 views
Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor was not extended
September 15, 09:36 AM • 32393 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
September 15, 07:51 AM • 40747 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
September 15, 04:54 AM • 69130 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
September 15, 04:45 AM • 54251 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
September 15, 04:38 AM • 46718 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
September 15, 04:29 AM • 35016 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNNSeptember 15, 06:15 AM • 34121 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districtsSeptember 15, 06:30 AM • 46697 views
Under Fedorov, a position was created and a reservation was arranged within a day, while his salary and trips are paid for with donations, says the foundation's presidentSeptember 15, 07:50 AM • 21372 views
A Russian frigate fired signal flares at a helicopter of the Danish Armed Forces September 15, 08:43 AM • 26258 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection11:29 AM • 20601 views
Publications
International Day of Democracy: why this observance remains relevant today03:14 PM • 1996 views
Without money in the hospital: why can’t military personnel receive payments for injuries?02:32 PM • 10050 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 87605 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 78470 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 80595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection11:29 AM • 20737 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 62417 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 69232 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 60019 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 55583 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Ukrainians are not ready to make concessions to Russia despite a possible blackout in winter - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

77% of Ukrainians believe that armed resistance should continue after Russia's attacks on the energy infrastructure. 12% support any demands by the Russian Federation.

Ukrainians are not ready to make concessions to Russia despite a possible blackout in winter - poll

77% of Ukrainians state that if Russia attempts to attack the energy infrastructure, Ukraine should continue armed resistance anyway. This is according to a KIIS poll, reports UNN

An absolute majority of Ukrainians – 77% – state that even if Russia attempts to attack the energy infrastructure in winter in order to leave people without electricity, heating, and sewage, Ukraine should continue armed resistance anyway. At the same time, 12% believe that under such conditions, any demands from Russia should be accepted, even if these demands appear to amount to capitulation. Another 11% were unable to decide what they thought 

- the poll states. 

In all regions, the majority of residents – from 83% in Kyiv to 68% in the East – believe that Ukraine should continue armed resistance despite everything. 

We would add

Between 21 August and 10 September 2026, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion poll, adding, on its own initiative, a question about how Ukraine should act if Russia attempts to leave Ukrainians without electricity, heating, and sewage in winter. Using telephone interviews (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (with random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting), 1,003 respondents were surveyed in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). The poll was conducted among adult Ukrainian citizens (aged 18 and over) who, at the time of the survey, resided in territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. Residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were not included in the sample (at the same time, some respondents were internally displaced persons who had moved from occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted among citizens who had gone abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the sampling error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

Let us recall 

51% of Ukrainian refugees currently living in Poland intend to return to their homeland. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland