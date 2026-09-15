Ukrainians are not ready to make concessions to Russia despite a possible blackout in winter - poll

77% of Ukrainians state that if Russia attempts to attack the energy infrastructure, Ukraine should continue armed resistance anyway. This is according to a KIIS poll, reports UNN.

An absolute majority of Ukrainians – 77% – state that even if Russia attempts to attack the energy infrastructure in winter in order to leave people without electricity, heating, and sewage, Ukraine should continue armed resistance anyway. At the same time, 12% believe that under such conditions, any demands from Russia should be accepted, even if these demands appear to amount to capitulation. Another 11% were unable to decide what they thought - the poll states.

In all regions, the majority of residents – from 83% in Kyiv to 68% in the East – believe that Ukraine should continue armed resistance despite everything.

We would add

Between 21 August and 10 September 2026, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) conducted its own nationwide public opinion poll, adding, on its own initiative, a question about how Ukraine should act if Russia attempts to leave Ukrainians without electricity, heating, and sewage in winter. Using telephone interviews (computer-assisted telephone interviews, CATI) based on a random sample of mobile telephone numbers (with random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting), 1,003 respondents were surveyed in all regions of Ukraine (the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine). The poll was conducted among adult Ukrainian citizens (aged 18 and over) who, at the time of the survey, resided in territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine. Residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were not included in the sample (at the same time, some respondents were internally displaced persons who had moved from occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted among citizens who had gone abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the sampling error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

Let us recall

51% of Ukrainian refugees currently living in Poland intend to return to their homeland.