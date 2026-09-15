Germany will allocate an additional €1 million for the security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants

Germany will provide an additional 1 million euros ($1.2 million) to enhance security at Ukraine's nuclear power plants. This was reported by dpa, citing the Environment Ministry in Berlin, reports UNN.

Details

The ministry told dpa that Parliamentary State Secretary Rita Schwarzelühr-Sutter is expected to announce the funding on Tuesday at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in Vienna.

To date, Germany has already allocated 7.3 million euros to support the IAEA's presence in Ukraine.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, has remained at the center of attention regarding nuclear safety since the beginning of the war.

The facility has been hit by drones several times and has lost its external power supply, necessitating the use of emergency generators.

Schwarzelühr-Sutter is also expected to call for greater international support for efforts to repair the protective structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged at the beginning of 2025.

Germany plans to allocate 50 million euros for this work, as Environment Minister Carsten Schneider announced last month.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been reconnected to external power supply again - Energoatom