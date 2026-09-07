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The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been reconnected to external power supply again - Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian energy workers restored the "Ferosplavna-1" line and supplied the ZNPP with 11 MW of power. The plant had been without external power since August 20.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been reconnected to external power supply again - Energoatom

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is once again receiving external power – Ukrainian energy workers have restored the operation of the "Ferosplavna-1" line, UNN reports, citing Energoatom.

At 19:02 on September 7, the auxiliary systems of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP were supplied with power from the 330 kV "Ferosplavna-1" overhead line. The plant's current consumption is 11 MW 

- the statement said.

Energoatom noted that the restoration of external power was made possible thanks to the professional work of Ukrainian energy workers and a coordinated local ceasefire, which created the necessary conditions for repair work on the damaged line.

It was Ukrainian specialists who, despite the serious threat posed by the unpredictable actions of the occupiers and constant security risks, carried out the necessary work to connect the plant to Ukraine's United Power System.

Since August 20, the Zaporizhzhia NPP had remained without external power. Throughout this time, the plant's critically important systems were supplied by diesel generators. This operating mode created additional risks to the nuclear and radiation safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. At the same time, a full guarantee of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's nuclear and radiation safety is possible only after its de-occupation and return to Ukraine's control and to its sole legitimate operator – Energoatom - the statement said.

Energoatom stated that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is being systematically destroyed05.09.26, 20:44 • 9716 views

We remind you

On September 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that a local ceasefire had come into force to repair power lines serving the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This followed another prolonged outage.

Antonina Tumanova

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