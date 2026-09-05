Energoatom stated that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is being systematically destroyed

The actual condition of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant indicates the systematic destruction of the fundamental principles of nuclear safety, UNN reports, citing Energoatom.

Details

On September 5, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi reported on the social network X about a local ceasefire to restore the external power supply to the ZNPP, which has been unavailable since August 20. At that time, the plant lost its connection to Ukraine’s power grid for the 27th time since the start of the full-scale invasion and switched to operation using diesel generators.

Energoatom emphasizes that the actual condition of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant indicates the systematic destruction of the fundamental principles of nuclear safety.

Emergency diesel generators are being used by the occupiers as primary energy sources in off-design modes. Prolonged and continuous operation of the generators increases the risk of equipment failure due to a common cause (Common Cause Failure)—one of the most critical threats to the safety of a nuclear power plant.

Constant cyclic starts and switching under load substantially increase the likelihood of failure of the start-up automation system.

Even though all units are in "cold shutdown" mode, a loss of power threatens the loss of control over the main safety systems, spent nuclear fuel pools, and technological parameters.

Thus, operation of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues in off-design modes and with a gross violation of the established limits and conditions for the safe operation of the reactor installation.

The company emphasizes: only the complete withdrawal of the Russian military and civilian contingents and the return of the ZNPP under the control of the licensed operator—Energoatom—is a guarantee of the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Restoring the main and backup power lines of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Ukraine’s power grid is key to ensuring the nuclear and radiation safety of the ZNPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its 12th blackout since the beginning of the year