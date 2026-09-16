"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancy

American actor Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola are expecting their first child together. The 38-year-old actress showed off her pregnancy for the first time on the red carpet at the "2026 Emmys" ceremony, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The couple appeared together at the ceremony on September 14 in Los Angeles. Osceola posed in a black-and-white dress, holding her hand over her noticeably rounded belly, while Hamm opted for a classic black tuxedo.

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This will be the couple's first child. Hamm and Osceola met in 2015 on the set of the series "Mad Men" and married in June 2023.

Hamm previously said he wanted children

Back in 2024, the actor said he hoped to expand his family and realized that he would become a father at a relatively mature age.

I hope this turns into children. I'll be an old dad, but that's just the way it is. It could be good. We'll see Hamm said.

The actor also previously admitted that for many years he did not view marriage and children as an essential part of his life. According to him, his relationship with Osceola changed his views on family and his own future.

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