Iskander missile: range, speed, modifications

The Iskander OTRK is one of the key missile systems that Russia uses to strike Ukraine. The system’s ballistic and cruise missiles differ in their flight trajectories, range and guidance methods, while the maneuvering of ballistic missiles and the low flight altitude of cruise missiles make them difficult to intercept. UNN reports on the missiles’ operation, speed and modifications.

Details

"Iskander" (9K720, SS-26 Stone under NATO classification) is a family of ground-to-ground operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK). It was developed by the Machine-Building Design Bureau (Kolomna; part of the Rostec corporation).

Specifications and structure

Each system comprises six vehicles, including the 9P78-1 self-propelled launcher, the 9T250 transporter-loader, the 9S552 command-and-staff vehicle, a maintenance and servicing vehicle, an information-preparation station and a life-support vehicle.

They can carry both 9M720, 9M723 and 9M723M ballistic missiles and 9M728 and 9M729 cruise missiles, including in a nuclear configuration. The missiles have a range of 50–500 km.

140 components, 35 enterprises, and hundreds of employees — the HUR revealed the production network for Iskander-M missiles

Types of missile systems

This series includes the Iskander-M systems (the main modification), Iskander-K and Iskander-E — a simplified export version with reduced tactical and technical specifications (range of up to 280 km).

The ballistic (or aeroballistic) missiles for Iskander-M have the designations 9M720, 9M723 and 9M723M. The missile’s launch mass is 3,800 kilograms, while the warhead mass, depending on the variant, averages 480 kilograms.

The flight trajectory is not ballistic but controlled, which is why such missiles are called quasi-ballistic.

The missile constantly changes the plane of its trajectory; it begins actively maneuvering during the acceleration phase and when approaching the target, with overloads of 20 to 30 G.

It is precisely these maneuvers that make it difficult to intercept, because the interceptor missile must follow a trajectory with overloads two to three times higher, which is extremely challenging.

In addition, the difficulty of intercepting the missile lies in its flight altitude, which at some stages is about 50 kilometers. Moreover, the missile has a low radar cross-section design and is covered with a special coating.

The moment the 9M723 missile is loaded

The missile can be equipped with electronic warfare modules, which can also significantly complicate its interception. The missile is guided to the target using an inertial control system, after which the target is acquired by the 9B918 active correlation-extreme optical homing head.

The Iskander-M missile can be equipped with the following warheads:

a cluster warhead with fragmentation submunitions for proximity detonation;

a cluster warhead with PTAB-2.5KO shaped-charge fragmentation submunitions;

a cluster warhead with self-targeting submunitions;

a cluster warhead with a volumetric-detonating effect;

a fragmentation high-explosive warhead;

a high-explosive incendiary warhead;

a penetrating warhead.

The Iskander-K cruise missiles have the designations 9M728 (R-500, SSC-7 under NATO classification) and its 9M729 modification (SSC-8), with ranges of 480 and 490 km respectively. These are subsonic cruise missiles with a turbojet sustainer engine that fly at extremely low altitudes, follow the terrain and can maneuver in flight.

Launch of an Iskander-K cruise missile

During the initial stages of flight, the missile follows a ballistic trajectory to increase its range. The missile flies at an average altitude of 6 kilometers and, when approaching the target, descends to 7 meters. It is automatically corrected throughout the flight and automatically follows the terrain.

The Iskander OTRK has become one of the tools of the Russians’ missile terrorism against Ukraine’s civilian population. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during August 2026, 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles were destroyed.

During July - 10 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 1 Iskander-K cruise missile. During May - 10 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 24 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Given the acute shortage of air defense systems, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council that Ukraine would destroy the Russians’ launchers.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will destroy the Russians’ ballistic launchers

In particular, the Defense Forces struck several pieces of equipment from the Iskander missile system. In March, the Special Operations Forces struck a 9P78-1 launcher.

In May, the Unmanned Systems Forces also struck a 9P78-1 at a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia, as well as two Tu-142 aircraft.

SBS destroyed a Russian Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft in Taganrog — Madyar

Last year, the Russian Telegram channel Dossier of a Spy, linked to the Russian special services, reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had destroyed several pieces of equipment from the Iskander system.

In particular, the published images show that five 9T250-1 transport-loading vehicles and a life-support vehicle based on a KamAZ 43118 were destroyed. The latter is intended for accommodation, rest, and meals for combat crews. The vehicle consists of a rest compartment and a household-support compartment. The rest compartment has six railway-carriage-type sleeping berths with folding upper bunks, two storage chests, and built-in cabinets.

Russian missiles and UAVs receive components from enterprises not under sanctions: the HUR named the companies