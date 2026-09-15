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Russian missiles and UAVs receive components from enterprises not under sanctions: the HUR named the companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The HUR published data on 54 enterprises of the "KRET" concern, 19 of which are not under sanctions. They supply components for missiles, aviation, and UAVs of the Russian Federation.

Russian missiles and UAVs receive components from enterprises not under sanctions: the HUR named the companies

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on the War&Sanctions portal data on 54 Russian enterprises that are part of or managed by the "KRET" concern of the "Rostec" state corporation. At the same time, 19 of them are currently not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition, UNN reports, citing the DIU.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the concern’s enterprises primarily specialize in the development and production of electronic warfare systems and equipment, friend-or-foe identification systems, as well as onboard electronic equipment for Russian fighter jets and helicopters. The product range of "KRET" enterprises also includes electric motors, navigation and control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, counter-drone systems, and remote-controlled machine-gun platforms.

According to the DIU, the concern also plays an important role in the production of Russian ballistic and other missiles.

In particular, the Stavropol "Signal" plant manufactures and supplies kits of small-sized S200A1 jamming stations for 9M723 missiles of the Iskander-M system. The Kaluga Research Radio Engineering Institute supplies 3B228 electronic protection system units for 3M22 Zircon missiles.

In addition, the main organization of JSC "KRET", according to intelligence data, directly covers financing shortfalls in contracts במסגרת the state defense order of the russian federation, whose executors are the concern’s enterprises.

The DIU also noted that 19 of the 54 enterprises made public are not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition. Among them is JSC "Inertial Technologies of the Technocomplex," which manufactures and supplies strapdown inertial navigation systems for Kh-59M2/Kh-59M2A guided air-launched missiles and Orion unmanned aerial systems.

The list also includes JSC "Tambov Plant Elekt­ropribor," which supplies gyroscopes for 9M727 cruise missiles of the Iskander tactical missile system, and JSC "Ulan-Ude Instrument-Making Production Association" — a manufacturer of aircraft automation units, radio-navigation equipment, and electric motors for UAVs.

Context

The "KRET" concern became the tenth Rostec holding company whose information was published on the War&Sanctions portal. The relevant section, "The Aggressor’s Military-Industrial Complex," currently contains data on 764 enterprises of the Russian state corporation. For each of them, identification data, functions within the structure of the holding and Rostec, relationship and subordination schemes, as well as information on imposed sanctions have been published.

Reminder

On September 13, 2026, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 20 shadow-fleet vessels, enterprises of the "Rostec" corporation, and propagandists.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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