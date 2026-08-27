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9K720 Iskander

140 components, 35 enterprises, and hundreds of employees — the HUR revealed the production network for Iskander-M missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The HUR published data on the components, enterprises, and employees involved in the production of Iskander-M missiles. The upgraded Iskander-1000 can strike targets 550 km away.

140 components, 35 enterprises, and hundreds of employees — the HUR revealed the production network for Iskander-M missiles

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released expanded data on the production of Iskander-M ballistic missiles. It concerns 140 components, 35 companies involved, and more than a hundred employees. UNN reports this with reference to the DIU.

Details

The information was published on the "War&Sanctions" portal. It includes several datasets:

  • an interactive 3D model of the missile, its main components, and more than 170 components of Russian and foreign manufacture identified in the samples used;
    • 82 Russian and two Belarusian enterprises involved in cooperation on the production of these missiles;
      • 108 key officials and employees of the main enterprises involved in the cooperation;
        • 121 units of foreign technological equipment used by these enterprises.

          In one of the combined missile strikes on the capital of Ukraine this summer, the enemy used upgraded 9M723-2 ballistic missiles for the first time, also known by the provisional name "Iskander-1000." The missile is part of a system called "Bora-M." Due to its larger engine and, accordingly, larger launcher, the upgraded missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 550 km (390 km for the 9M723-1). The remaining parts of the missile remained identical to those of the 9M723-1

          - the DIU noted.

          The intelligence agency also noted that the most critical components of Russian missiles were created by American and Taiwanese manufacturers. These include DM&P Electronics, Xilinx (part of AMD), Atmel (part of Microchip Technology), Winbond Electronics, Micron Technology, and Analog Devices.

          We remind you

          Russian forces have up to 17 converted launchers from the S-400 system, which they use to strike Ukraine with RM-48U missiles.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

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