In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damage

A building of an educational institution was damaged in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the facade and glazing of the 4-story building of a higher educational institution were damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.

Russia destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the “Kvartal 95” studio

A minor fire covering an area of 5 sq. m was extinguished.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Russia destroyed the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv