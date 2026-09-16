In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damage
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, the facade and windows of a four-story university building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A fire covering 5 sq. m was extinguished; there were no casualties.
A building of an educational institution was damaged in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.
Details
According to rescuers, the facade and glazing of the 4-story building of a higher educational institution were damaged in the Holosiivskyi district.
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A minor fire covering an area of 5 sq. m was extinguished.
There were no fatalities or injuries.
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