Russia destroyed the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
04:14 PM • 11388 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
03:48 PM • 15288 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
03:31 PM • 10317 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
03:03 PM • 10074 views
Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation
01:42 PM • 12749 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
12:49 PM • 12081 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 13301 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
September 16, 10:42 AM • 20149 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
September 16, 09:12 AM • 33519 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
September 16, 08:35 AM • 18656 views
There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.1m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
Parliament strengthened liability for fraudulent call centers — law adopted in fullSeptember 16, 09:36 AM • 11913 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 29937 views
The Rada supported abolishing the duty-free allowance for parcels worth up to €150September 16, 10:02 AM • 9104 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 23001 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 11355 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets03:48 PM • 15306 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 11393 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 23038 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 29972 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 33526 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Marchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Matviyenko Mykola Oleksandrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Lithuania
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 7472 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 38241 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 38089 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 36022 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 36283 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
Film
Series
Heating

Russia destroyed the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

As a result of the Russian attack, the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse burned down in Kyiv. Humanitarian aid was destroyed; no people were injured.

Russia destroyed the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv

The Russian army struck the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv, destroying humanitarian aid—including generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers and medical equipment. This is stated in the Foundation’s statement, reports UNN.  

This morning, our warehouse in Kyiv was completely destroyed as a result of a Russian attack. It was burned to the ground. Most importantly, no people were injured. The warehouse contained humanitarian aid that the Foundation had purchased and received from partners for subsequent distribution to children, families and institutions in various regions of Ukraine, according to their needs 

- the statement said. 

The destroyed items included generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers, medical equipment and much more. All this aid had a specific purpose: to support children’s education, the operation of educational institutions and hospitals, and to help families in various regions of Ukraine.

Due to the destruction of the warehouse, some of the aid may be delivered later than planned. We apologize to those who are waiting for it.

As a reminder 

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a warehouse facility where props belonging to the "Kvartal 95" studio were stored was destroyed

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Olena Zelenska Foundation
Ukraine
Kyiv