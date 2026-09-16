Russia destroyed the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv

The Russian army struck the Olena Zelenska Foundation’s warehouse in Kyiv, destroying humanitarian aid—including generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers and medical equipment. This is stated in the Foundation’s statement, reports UNN.

This morning, our warehouse in Kyiv was completely destroyed as a result of a Russian attack. It was burned to the ground. Most importantly, no people were injured. The warehouse contained humanitarian aid that the Foundation had purchased and received from partners for subsequent distribution to children, families and institutions in various regions of Ukraine, according to their needs - the statement said.

The destroyed items included generators, household appliances, laptops, tablets, e-readers, medical equipment and much more. All this aid had a specific purpose: to support children’s education, the operation of educational institutions and hospitals, and to help families in various regions of Ukraine.

Due to the destruction of the warehouse, some of the aid may be delivered later than planned. We apologize to those who are waiting for it.

As a reminder

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a warehouse facility where props belonging to the "Kvartal 95" studio were stored was destroyed.