Russia destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the “Kvartal 95” studio

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a warehouse where the props of the "Kvartal 95" studio were stored was destroyed. The studio reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

As a result of another attack by Russian drones, a warehouse where our studio's props were stored was destroyed. Along with it, we lost a large number of sets, costumes and items that had been part of our concerts, television shows, films and series for twenty years - the statement says.

The studio noted that no people were injured. SES units are working at the scene.

We remind you

In Kyiv, one of those injured as a result of the Russians' morning attack on the capital died. The man had been hospitalized in serious condition. It is also currently known that 8 people were injured.