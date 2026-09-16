Russia destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the “Kvartal 95” studio
Kyiv • UNN
A warehouse belonging to "Kvartal 95," containing sets and costumes, burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack. No people were injured.
As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a warehouse where the props of the "Kvartal 95" studio were stored was destroyed. The studio reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.
As a result of another attack by Russian drones, a warehouse where our studio's props were stored was destroyed. Along with it, we lost a large number of sets, costumes and items that had been part of our concerts, television shows, films and series for twenty years
The studio noted that no people were injured. SES units are working at the scene.
We remind you
In Kyiv, one of those injured as a result of the Russians' morning attack on the capital died. The man had been hospitalized in serious condition. It is also currently known that 8 people were injured.