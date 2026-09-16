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Russia destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the “Kvartal 95” studio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

A warehouse belonging to "Kvartal 95," containing sets and costumes, burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack. No people were injured.

Russia destroyed a warehouse containing props belonging to the “Kvartal 95” studio

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a warehouse where the props of the "Kvartal 95" studio were stored was destroyed. The studio reported this on Facebook, UNN reports. 

As a result of another attack by Russian drones, a warehouse where our studio's props were stored was destroyed. Along with it, we lost a large number of sets, costumes and items that had been part of our concerts, television shows, films and series for twenty years 

- the statement says. 

The studio noted that no people were injured. SES units are working at the scene.

We remind you 

In Kyiv, one of those injured as a result of the Russians' morning attack on the capital died. The man had been hospitalized in serious condition. It is also currently known that 8 people were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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