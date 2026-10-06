An oil tanker is ablaze on a large scale near Russia’s Sochi
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out on a vessel near the shores of the Russian resort city of Sochi; it may have been carrying oil or petroleum products. The causes of the fire have not been officially reported.
A large-scale fire broke out at sea off the coast of Russia's Sochi; an oil tanker is reportedly burning, UNN reports, citing the Astra Telegram channel.
Details
Apparently, a vessel carrying oil or petroleum products caught fire after an attack by a naval drone or UAV.
The official cause of the fire has not been reported.