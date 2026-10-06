An oil tanker is ablaze on a large scale near Russia’s Sochi

$45.060.0750.480.05
ukenru
02:50 PM • 10091 views
In Kovel, a man took an axe from a hypermarket display and injured three people
02:14 PM • 11729 views
Staff reductions in government agencies to begin in Ukraine; the number of deputy ministers will decrease by 20%
01:57 PM • 10687 views
Russia was ordered to pay PrivatBank more than $327 million for the illegal expropriation of assets in Crimea
01:06 PM • 12653 views
Sweden will deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect a NATO hub — how arms deliveries to Ukraine factor in
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 17496 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 12047 views
A Test for NATO and a “Small Victory” — Will Russia Start a New Conflict in the Baltics, and Is the Alliance Ready to Fight Back?
12:22 PM • 13052 views
Ukrainians are being frightened with round-the-clock blackouts and fuel shortages — the NSDC responded on whether there is any need to panic
10:55 AM • 12381 views
Zelenskyy: intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for a massive strike; we are preparing a countermeasurePhoto
October 6, 09:59 AM • 16376 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCubePhoto
October 6, 08:17 AM • 22671 views
Power outage schedules are returning in Ukraine — where and when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
53%
749mm
Popular news
South Korea considers Ukraine's apology over the disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners of war insufficientOctober 6, 08:19 AM • 17296 views
New "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold - what is known about the premiereVideoOctober 6, 08:36 AM • 27808 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 21986 views
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 20842 views
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishers01:38 PM • 11578 views
Publications
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishers01:38 PM • 11658 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 17463 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 72392 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 65991 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 58310 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"As if I had lost the ability to formulate words" — Nobel laureate in medicine Deisseroth recounted how he learned of his victory04:20 PM • 30 views
A power transmission line is planned to be built between Romania and Moldova; it will be named after Trump03:35 PM • 2262 views
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's in the United States — what the company is accused of and its position01:46 PM • 6246 views
Paramount closes deal with Warner Bros., creating a media giant01:25 PM • 6824 views
PepsiCo and Monster win a small victory in an Indian court over the "energy drink" label01:24 PM • 6624 views
Actual
The Guardian
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The New York Times
YouTube
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

An oil tanker is ablaze on a large scale near Russia’s Sochi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

A large-scale fire broke out on a vessel near the shores of the Russian resort city of Sochi; it may have been carrying oil or petroleum products. The causes of the fire have not been officially reported.

An oil tanker is ablaze on a large scale near Russia’s Sochi

A large-scale fire broke out at sea off the coast of Russia's Sochi; an oil tanker is reportedly burning, UNN reports, citing the Astra Telegram channel.

Details

Apparently, a vessel carrying oil or petroleum products caught fire after an attack by a naval drone or UAV.

The official cause of the fire has not been reported.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Explosions
Fires