Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on October 6: tasks regarding electronic warfare, sanctions, and long-range strikes were identified

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff on October 6, where he heard reports on the capabilities of electronic warfare systems and the use of electronic warfare to protect infrastructure. There was also a report from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the technological priorities of the Russians for this and next year, as well as on the corresponding supply to Russia of critical components and equipment for weapons production. Zelenskyy reported this on social media, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking about electronic warfare, Zelenskyy noted that this component accounts for a significant portion of the neutralization of Russian "Shaheds." Regarding the occupiers' priorities for the current and next years, Zelenskyy said that new packages of our sanctions would be prepared in response.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine will submit its proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Security and Defense Council. We are also working on synchronizing our sanctions in the jurisdictions of our partners - Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The Staff meeting also identified the main tasks for providing Ukrainian forces with long-range drones for next year.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that intelligence had recorded Russia's preparations for a massive attack, and that Ukraine was preparing a response.