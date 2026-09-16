The occupiers struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi; there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the center of Kropyvnytskyi; four people are known to have been injured. This was reported by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi. As of now, four people are known to have been injured. Three of them are receiving medical assistance at healthcare facilities. One woman refused hospitalization - Raikovych reported.

According to him, several private houses, a kindergarten and cars were damaged.

We are monitoring the situation, Raikovych concluded.

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