Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured

On Wednesday, September 16, Russian occupiers struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, people may be trapped under the rubble of the buildings. In addition, there are reports of injuries. The mass media reports that 5 people were injured.

A 50-year-old man is receiving medical assistance at a hospital. Unfortunately, private-sector properties have been damaged and destroyed. Cars also caught fire at one of the impact sites - Hryhorov reported.

Later, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration added that the number of injured had risen to 6.

Four people were injured as a result of strikes on the private sector, including a 14-year-old girl. Doctors provided medical assistance to her and two other adults at the scene. One man is being examined at a hospital. Unfortunately, two residential buildings were destroyed at the impact sites. Another 10 were damaged. An educational institution was also damaged. Two men who were injured in the strike on the industrial zone are also in the hospital - Hryhorov stated.

We remind you

As a result of a Russian attack on a scheduled bus in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were killed, and seven others were injured.