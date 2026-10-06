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2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCube

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

Francis Halzen became a laureate of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contribution to IceCube and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos.

2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCube

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Francis Halzen "for decisive contributions to the IceCube neutrino observatory and the discovery of astrophysical high-energy neutrinos." The Nobel Committee announced this on October 6, UNN reports.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences decided to award the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen "for decisive contributions to the IceCube neutrino observatory and the discovery of astrophysical high-energy neutrinos"

- the committee reported.

The 2026 Physics laureate Francis Halzen realized that the ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership were fundamental to the IceCube neutrino observatory—a cubic kilometer of ice equipped with light sensors. Using IceCube, researchers can detect neutrinos produced by extremely high-energy processes in the distant Universe, the Nobel Committee noted.

The interactions of neutrinos continuously recorded by IceCube will provide researchers with new knowledge about the turbulent processes in which high-energy neutrinos may be produced, and may even reveal previously unknown cosmic phenomena.

2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for discoveries in optogenetics05.10.26, 12:38 • 24978 views

For reference

Nobel Week 2026 began on October 5 and will continue until October 12. During it, laureates in six categories are announced.

Julia Shramko

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