PepsiCo and Monster win a small victory in an Indian court over the "energy drink" label

Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An Indian court suspended the food safety regulator’s order that banned PepsiCo and Monster Beverage from using the “energy drink” label on their cans, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

In the Indian regulator’s June 30 order, manufacturers of beverages with high caffeine content sold as “energy drinks” were instructed to stop using this designation.

We remind you

Austrian beverage producer Red Bull filed a lawsuit against the Indian food safety regulator over the ban on using the designation “energy drink” without prior notice; according to court documents, the decision negatively affects the company’s current and planned investments in India.