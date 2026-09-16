There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected a bill introducing new fines for speeding. MPs did not support Bill No. 15348 in its first reading - 225 votes "in favor" out of the required 226. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The bill provides for new fines for speeding violations, including:

exceeding the speed limit by 20+ km/h - a fine of 680 hryvnias;

exceeding the speed limit by 40+ km/h - a fine of 2,040 hryvnias;

exceeding the speed limit by 60+ km/h - a fine of 2,720 hryvnias;

exceeding the speed limit by 80+ km/h - a fine of 3,400 hryvnias.

It is also proposed to impose a fine of 17,000 hryvnias on drivers who have been subject to administrative penalties for speeding by more than 60 and 80 km/h five or more times during a year.

The bill stipulates that drivers held liable for speeding by more than 60 and 80 km/h will not be able to pay the fine with a 50% discount.

Additionally

It should be noted that currently, under Article 122 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, speeding by more than 20 km/h entails a fine of 340 hryvnias.

Speeding by more than 50 km/h carries a fine of 1,700 hryvnias.

If the violation is recorded automatically (by photo and video enforcement cameras), the driver may pay the fine within 10 days with a 50% discount.

Reminder

In June 2026, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill on fines for exceeding the permissible noise level of vehicles. During martial law, the fines may range from 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias.