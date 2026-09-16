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There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

Lawmakers fell one vote short of adopting Bill No. 15348 as a basis. The document provided for fines of up to 3,400 hryvnias and 17,000 hryvnias for repeat offenders.

There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected a bill introducing new fines for speeding. MPs did not support Bill No. 15348 in its first reading - 225 votes "in favor" out of the required 226. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The bill provides for new fines for speeding violations, including:

  • exceeding the speed limit by 20+ km/h - a fine of 680 hryvnias;
    • exceeding the speed limit by 40+ km/h - a fine of 2,040 hryvnias;
      • exceeding the speed limit by 60+ km/h - a fine of 2,720 hryvnias;
        • exceeding the speed limit by 80+ km/h - a fine of 3,400 hryvnias.

          It is also proposed to impose a fine of 17,000 hryvnias on drivers who have been subject to administrative penalties for speeding by more than 60 and 80 km/h five or more times during a year.

          The bill stipulates that drivers held liable for speeding by more than 60 and 80 km/h will not be able to pay the fine with a 50% discount.

          Additionally

          It should be noted that currently, under Article 122 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, speeding by more than 20 km/h entails a fine of 340 hryvnias.

          Speeding by more than 50 km/h carries a fine of 1,700 hryvnias.

          If the violation is recorded automatically (by photo and video enforcement cameras), the driver may pay the fine within 10 days with a 50% discount.

          Reminder

          In June 2026, the Verkhovna Rada registered a bill on fines for exceeding the permissible noise level of vehicles. During martial law, the fines may range from 17,000 to 34,000 hryvnias.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

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