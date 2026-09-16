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Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Kyiv expects Moscow to provide a list of facilities and details of a possible cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. The agreement is not currently in effect.

Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce

Ukraine is awaiting from the Russian side a specific list of facilities and clarification of the details of a possible mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on September 16, UNN reports.

Kyiv insists that, if such a regime is introduced, the designated Ukrainian facilities must be fully protected from the use of any types of weapons.

Details

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine is ready to discuss possible de-escalation substantively, but now expects concrete steps from the Russian side.

"If the Russians are serious about this, let them provide lists of facilities and clarify the details—we are waiting for that... We would like Russia to also demonstrate its readiness for this de-escalation. I think then all the necessary solutions can be found," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

At the same time, Kyiv emphasizes that any potential agreements must provide for a complete ban on strikes against designated Ukrainian facilities, regardless of the type of weapon used.

Context 

There is currently no agreement on a so-called energy truce between Ukraine and Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine was ready to support a cessation of strikes on energy facilities provided it was reciprocal and there were guarantees that moscow would also comply with the agreements. The initiative gained momentum after statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about the possibility of a mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. At the same time, strikes by both sides continued after these statements, indicating that no de facto ceasefire regime had been introduced.

The kremlin, for its part, positively assessed the idea itself. Russian President's spokesperson dmitry peskov called the proposal for a mutual moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure "very good," but the Russian side has not announced that a final agreement has been reached or the date on which it would take effect.

At present  the parties are at the stage of discussing the parameters of a possible regime: the list of facilities to be protected, the conditions for compliance with it, and monitoring mechanisms.

Reminder 

The other day, in an interview with CBS News, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the energy truce is not currently in effect and also emphasized that Ukraine is ready for it.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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