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A German Navy warship has been commanded by a woman for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Ute Niklas took command of the frigate "Rheinland-Pfalz" and a crew of 126 service members. She is to prepare the ship for combat readiness.

A German Navy warship has been commanded by a woman for the first time

Ute Niklas has become the first woman in the history of the German navy to take command of a frigate. She assumed command of the Rheinland-Pfalz from Captain Benedikt Eichhorn. Niklas must now bring the frigate and its crew of 126 service members to full combat readiness after repairs at a shipyard, reports UNN, citing Bild.

The new captain told Der Spiegel that an "exciting but challenging phase" lies ahead. She said she is looking forward to the ship's return to sea.

This is not Niklas's first experience serving aboard the Rheinland-Pfalz: she previously served as the ship's first officer. Most recently, she worked as an operations staff officer at the Bundeswehr's Command of Overseas Operations in Schwielowsee near Berlin.

Women were granted access to all military specialties in Germany only in 2001. More than 25,000 women currently serve in the Bundeswehr — slightly more than 13% of its service members.

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Antonina Tumanova

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