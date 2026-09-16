Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Nikopol district, a Russian drone struck a scheduled bus. Five people were killed, and seven wounded people are under medical supervision.
As a result of a Russian attack on a scheduled bus in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were killed and seven more were injured. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.
Details
The Russians struck the bus with a drone. Five people were killed at the scene. The seven injured are currently under doctors’ care. They are receiving all the necessary assistance
Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported the opening of criminal proceedings over the commission of a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
We would like to remind you
During the night of September 16, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type.