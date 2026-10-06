"Lack of experience": Maldera commented on Ukraine's defeat in the match against Hungary

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
10:19 PM • 2464 views
"No longer in the faction": European Solidarity confirms Honcharenko's expulsion
08:46 PM • 11251 views
Ukraine lost to Hungary and dropped to third place in its Nations League groupPhoto
07:10 PM • 14936 views
Boeing to triple production of guidance heads for Patriot missiles — secures major contract
October 5, 05:31 PM • 18015 views
Trump again stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries are driving up gasoline prices in the United StatesPhoto
October 5, 05:10 PM • 17997 views
Will the US evacuate its embassy from Kyiv due to threats from russia? — Rubio respondsVideo
October 5, 04:18 PM • 27351 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengths
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 28525 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
October 5, 03:04 PM • 18889 views
Ukraine’s FP-1/FP-2 could carry eight SPYS interceptors: Quantum WIY Industries unveiled the concept
October 5, 02:47 PM • 15771 views
Nepal ends search and rescue operations after floods — what about the missing
October 5, 02:03 PM • 15178 views
New record — the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has exceeded 45 hryvniasPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
79%
752mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to five — bodies were found under the rubble of a sewing workshopOctober 5, 02:56 PM • 4430 views
He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in BeijingVideoOctober 5, 03:25 PM • 15734 views
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideoOctober 5, 03:42 PM • 18943 views
Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the benchVideoOctober 5, 06:00 PM • 10635 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhoto06:57 PM • 15294 views
Publications
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhoto06:57 PM • 15365 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 27351 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 28525 views
Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomousOctober 5, 02:20 PM • 26138 views
A Return to the Roots and a Graphic Revolution — Gears of War: E-Day Game ReleasePhotoVideoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 38631 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Marco Rubio
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhoto06:57 PM • 15365 views
Maldara announced Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Hungary: who is on the benchVideoOctober 5, 06:00 PM • 10693 views
Energy workers discovered a hamster on high-voltage lines and carried out a real rescue operationVideoOctober 5, 03:42 PM • 19001 views
He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in BeijingVideoOctober 5, 03:25 PM • 15793 views
A painting bought for $30 and found in a “dark corner” was sold at auction for $1.35 millionVideoOctober 5, 02:03 PM • 25199 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Shahed-136
Falcon 9
Dassault Rafale

"Lack of experience": Maldera commented on Ukraine's defeat in the match against Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Andrea Maldera believes that Ukraine did not deserve to lose to Hungary. The coach called on the team to gain more experience and composure.

"Lack of experience": Maldera commented on Ukraine's defeat in the match against Hungary

The Ukrainian national football team lacked the experience to "get through those minutes after we equalized." Andrea Maldera, the coach of the "blue-and-yellows," commented in this way on his side’s defeat to Hungary in the fourth-round match of the Nations League group stage, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

According to the coach, the Ukrainians played a "wonderful first half."

I do not remember the Hungarian national team taking even a single shot in the first half. Of course, we pushed forward and, perhaps, we have players who may not be used to playing with such great intensity. And perhaps in the final 8–10 minutes of the first half we slowed down a little, but we still dominated the game. This was also confirmed in the second half. In principle, we had possession of the ball and controlled the game

- Maldera said.

In his opinion, his team did not deserve to lose.

"We are young—both as a team and individually. In moments like these, you need to be more experienced. Physical and technical qualities, as well as mentality, need to be maintained for all 90 minutes, and this is something we need to improve. I told the players that we are moving in the right direction because, in my opinion, we played good football," the coach of the "blue-and-yellows" concluded.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian national football team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the Nations League group stage. In the nominally home match, Andrea Maldera’s side lost to Hungary 1–2.

"We can play better": Maldera commented on Ukraine's victory over Hungary26.09.26, 02:27 • 5397 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Hungary
Ukraine