"Lack of experience": Maldera commented on Ukraine's defeat in the match against Hungary

The Ukrainian national football team lacked the experience to "get through those minutes after we equalized." Andrea Maldera, the coach of the "blue-and-yellows," commented in this way on his side’s defeat to Hungary in the fourth-round match of the Nations League group stage, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

According to the coach, the Ukrainians played a "wonderful first half."

I do not remember the Hungarian national team taking even a single shot in the first half. Of course, we pushed forward and, perhaps, we have players who may not be used to playing with such great intensity. And perhaps in the final 8–10 minutes of the first half we slowed down a little, but we still dominated the game. This was also confirmed in the second half. In principle, we had possession of the ball and controlled the game - Maldera said.

In his opinion, his team did not deserve to lose.

"We are young—both as a team and individually. In moments like these, you need to be more experienced. Physical and technical qualities, as well as mentality, need to be maintained for all 90 minutes, and this is something we need to improve. I told the players that we are moving in the right direction because, in my opinion, we played good football," the coach of the "blue-and-yellows" concluded.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian national football team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the Nations League group stage. In the nominally home match, Andrea Maldera’s side lost to Hungary 1–2.

"We can play better": Maldera commented on Ukraine's victory over Hungary