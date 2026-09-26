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"We can play better": Maldera commented on Ukraine's victory over Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Andrea Maldera is satisfied with Ukraine's 1–0 victory over Hungary in the Nations League. The coach believes that the team is capable of playing much better.

"We can play better": Maldera commented on Ukraine's victory over Hungary

Head coach of the Ukraine national football team Andrea Maldera believes that the "blue and yellows" are capable of putting in a better performance, despite their 1–0 victory over Hungary in the first round of the Nations League group stage. He said this at a post-match press conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to Maldera, he is very happy and satisfied with the result, but "today's match is over; starting tomorrow, we need to think about the upcoming matches."

In my opinion, we can play much better and make progress. We were able to prepare and execute several important and dangerous chances. Yes, today's match was very important; we have three debutants—Krupskyi, Drambayev, and Krasnopir. Of course, we were not perfect, but we can improve our play

- the specialist noted.

He added that at times he demands too much from the players, "I have to accept this imperfection, but I must congratulate the lads."

Recall

The Ukraine national football team began its 2026/2027 Nations League campaign with a victory. In the opening match, Andrea Maldera's charges defeated Hungary 1–0 in Budapest.

Ponomarenko is bothered by his throat, Yaremchuk by his knee — Maldera on the players’ condition ahead of the match against Hungary24.09.26, 20:05 • 4652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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