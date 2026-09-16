How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff data 16 September 2026

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion as of September 16 reached approximately 1,511,530 personnel. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,530 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, writes UNN.

Details

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 5 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, 1 multiple rocket launcher and 4 enemy air-defense systems.

Among military equipment, Russia suffered the greatest losses in drones and vehicles — 789 operational-tactical-level UAVs and 374 vehicles and fuel tanks were destroyed over the past day.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have lost 12,345 tanks, 25,339 armored combat vehicles, 49,820 artillery systems, 2,132 multiple rocket launchers and 1,642 air-defense systems.

In addition, the enemy’s losses amount to 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 519,069 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

Also destroyed were 149,557 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,692 units of special equipment and 2,630 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

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