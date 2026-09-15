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Passengers were evacuated from Warsaw Chopin Airport; bomb disposal experts are working at the scene, media report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

At Warsaw Airport, some passengers were evacuated and transport operations were suspended. Border guards are conducting a pyrotechnic inspection of the abandoned luggage.

Passengers were evacuated from Warsaw Chopin Airport; bomb disposal experts are working at the scene, media report

In Poland, passengers were evacuated from departure terminals A and B, as well as part of the arrivals terminal, at Chopin Airport because of unattended luggage. Border guards are currently conducting a bomb-disposal inspection. TVN24, reports UNN. 

A few minutes before 19:00, the police received information about unattended luggage. Border guards are currently conducting a bomb-disposal inspection. People were evacuated from departure terminals A and B, as well as from the arrivals terminal near entrance A1. Traffic at the departure terminal has also been suspended. Only city buses are operating there 

- the police told the publication. 

The airport's press service confirmed that part of the terminal had been evacuated because of unattended luggage. 

It will be recalled 

On September 10, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf received an anonymous threat that the building had been mined, resulting in the evacuation of diplomatic mission staff. Law enforcement officers found no explosives. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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