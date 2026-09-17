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The Avtostrada company is suspending work due to the freezing of capital expenditures by the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Ministry of Finance has halted funding for capital expenditures, said Avtostrada director Maksym Shkil. The company is suspending work at all sites.

The Avtostrada company is suspending work due to the freezing of capital expenditures by the state

The construction company "Avtostrada," which is involved, among other things, in the construction of the metro in Kyiv’s Vynohradar district, is suspending work because the Ministry of Finance has halted the financing of capital expenditures. This was reported by the company’s director, Maksym Shkil, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the state, in a single day, without warning, any discussion, or dialogue, halted the financing of all capital expenditures

 - Shkil wrote.

He noted that the salaries of entire sectors of the economy, interest on loans, and settlements with suppliers are certainly not the headache of either lawmakers or the Ministry of Finance.

They have their own business plan, while we are simply being presented with a fait accompli. In connection with this, Autostrada is forced to suspend work at all sites

- Shkil added.

On September 15, MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, reported that in Ukraine, only social expenditures, salaries for public-sector employees, and the upkeep of military personnel are being funded.

There is very little money in the budget

- Vasylevska-Smahliuk wrote.

We remind you

On Tuesday, September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft state budget for 2027. The draft budget allocates UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense alone, amounting to almost 44% of GDP.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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