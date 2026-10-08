A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injured

In Kyiv, 4 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack, while another 22 people were rescued. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that a Russian UAV struck a twelve-story residential building at the level of the 10th floor.

The fire spread to the upper floors, and partial structural destruction also occurred. Rescuers managed to save 22 people, including 8 children. Unfortunately, 4 people were injured, including two children. They were handed over to medics - the statement reads.

Rescuers clarified that the fire, covering an area of 100 sq. m, had been extinguished. Information regarding those injured is being clarified.

Background

In the capital, an enemy drone struck a high-rise building, and a fire broke out at the level of the 10th floor. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kyiv, the number of people affected by the Russian Federation's October 7 attack has risen to eight