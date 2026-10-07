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In Kyiv, the number of people affected by the Russian Federation's October 7 attack has risen to eight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Eight people were injured in Kyiv's Solomianskyi District following a Russian attack. Two of the injured were hospitalized; earlier, two people were killed.

In Kyiv, the number of people affected by the Russian Federation's October 7 attack has risen to eight

The number of people injured as a result of Russia’s attack on October 7 has increased in Kyiv. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

There are now 8 people injured in the capital’s Solomianskyi District. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded

- the post says.

Context

On the night of October 7, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people were killed in the shelling, and the aftermath of the strikes was recorded in four districts of the capital.

Later, buildings in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts were damaged as a result of Russian strikes. Two people were reported injured.

We would like to remind you

In Kyiv, specialists restored the section of the Northern Bridge damaged as a result of Russia’s attack on October 4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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