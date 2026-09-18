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Explosion near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Lviv region: detainees suspected of terrorism; two more improvised explosive devices found in one of their homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Two residents of Lviv region are suspected of a terrorist attack near the Stryi Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, where a serviceman was seriously wounded. Two more IEDs were found in one of their homes.

Explosion near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Lviv region: detainees suspected of terrorism; two more improvised explosive devices found in one of their homes

Two men detained after explosives were detonated near a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC) in Lviv region have been notified of suspicion of committing a terrorist attack. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, law enforcement officers found two more improvised explosive devices at the residence of one of the suspects, reports UNN.

Details

The counterintelligence department of the Security Service and the National Police, "following hot on the trail," detained two residents of Lviv region who committed a terrorist attack near the administrative building of the Stryi District TCC on September 17 this year.

The investigation established that the suspects threw an improvised explosive device (IED) onto the territory of the military enlistment office. As a result of the incident, a serviceman at the restricted-access facility was injured.

To carry out the terrorist attack, the perpetrators drove up to the district TCC building in their own car; one of the assailants threw an improvised bomb through the vehicle's window onto a parking area near the military enlistment office, and they hurriedly left the scene.

Later, during an inspection of the explosive device by a TCC serviceman, the IED detonated, seriously injuring him.

According to the investigation, the detainees were two residents of Mykolaivskyi District, Lviv region, aged 48 and 41.

During a search at the residence of one of the suspects, law enforcement officers found two more improvised explosive devices. They were seized and sent for the relevant examinations.

Investigators from the Security Service notified the suspects of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (committing a terrorist act by a group of persons acting under a prior conspiracy).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime, including the terrorists' possible involvement in cooperation with Russian special services.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, Lviv region,  an explosion occurred near a TCC building; a serviceman was injured and hospitalized.

Antonina Tumanova

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