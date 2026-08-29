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Number of people missing after the floods in Nepal has reached 3,000; 187 tourists have been found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

In Nepal, 187 tourists have been found after the floods, but more than 3,000 people remain missing. The total death toll has exceeded 600.

Number of people missing after the floods in Nepal has reached 3,000; 187 tourists have been found

The number of people missing as a result of devastating floods in Nepal and China has reached 3,000, while the death toll in Nepal has already reached 626; meanwhile, 187 tourists have been found, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Details

Rescue teams in Nepal have found 187 tourists after deadly landslides swept through the Himalayan country on Wednesday, local officials said Saturday. Around 3,000 people are still considered missing on both sides of the border between Nepal and China.

Among those rescued were 114 Indians, 27 Chinese nationals, and 20 people from South Korea, the United States, Europe and the Persian Gulf countries, according to a bulletin published by the Nepal Tourism Board.

The bulletin says that at least 420 foreigners remain missing.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods29.08.26, 12:24 • 26198 views

The catastrophic flooding has claimed the lives of more than 600 people, Nepalese police said Saturday, as locals attempt to come to terms with the widespread destruction left in the disaster's wake.

"The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal has risen to 626," the country's police said Saturday.

According to them, 2,301 people have been rescued so far.

Nepalese officials plan to bury unidentified bodies in a mass grave as authorities struggle to deal with the remains.

The deaths of seven more people were confirmed in China today. 

Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet exceeded 60029.08.26, 08:19 • 3758 views

Julia Shramko

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