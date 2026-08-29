Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet exceeded 600

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
01:55 AM • 18607 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
12:38 AM • 21117 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
11:54 PM • 13951 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 12901 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 19585 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
August 28, 05:06 PM • 34366 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
August 28, 04:13 PM • 31786 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 45636 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
August 28, 12:36 PM • 30130 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
August 28, 12:21 PM • 43627 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2m/s
65%
752mm
Popular news
In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosionsAugust 28, 07:27 PM • 19856 views
Traffic on Beresteiskyi Avenue and the Velyka Kiltsova Road toward Zhytomyr has been restricted in KyivPhotoAugust 28, 07:59 PM • 9076 views
Kyiv and the region have been under attack for more than two days in a row – at least 14 warehouses have been damagedAugust 28, 08:51 PM • 9278 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 7806 views
The King of Uganda, who was once the world's youngest monarch, ascending to the throne at the age of three, has died at 34August 28, 10:17 PM • 8064 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 45637 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 40702 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 43627 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 42693 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 42143 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Xi Jinping
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Nepal
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous song12:05 AM • 4600 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 8038 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 66740 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 97239 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 93472 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Technology
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Kh-101

Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet exceeded 600

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

616 people have died in Nepal, while seven deaths have been confirmed in Tibet. About 2,500 people are missing, and the search is continuing for a fourth day.

Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet exceeded 600

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet has risen to 616, and the search for survivors is continuing for a fourth day, local police said, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

According to police, the death toll in Nepal stands at 616, not 626 as previously reported. 

Police said that 2,301 people were injured and are receiving treatment, CNN reports.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven deaths in Tibet, while 554 people are considered missing. If it is assumed that the figures do not overlap, the total death toll would reach at least 623. 

According to the country's disaster response agency, at least 1,924 people are missing in Nepal.

Among them are at least 517 foreign nationals, but the situation is changing rapidly, and various authorities have provided different figures.

About 2,500 people are still considered missing on both the Nepalese and Chinese sides of the border, including a large number of foreign nationals, CNN notes.

There have been reports of 56 missing Ukrainians.

Number of Ukrainians missing after floods in Nepal remains unchanged - MFA updated information28.08.26, 12:24 • 11634 views

Local officials told the BBC that a massive flood wave was caused by a glacier collapse. The surge destroyed homes and roads, as well as a key border crossing between Nepal and Tibet.

Source: CNN

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Tibet
Nepal