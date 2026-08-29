Death toll from floods in Nepal and Tibet exceeded 600

The death toll from the catastrophic flooding in Nepal and Tibet has risen to 616, and the search for survivors is continuing for a fourth day, local police said, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

According to police, the death toll in Nepal stands at 616, not 626 as previously reported.

Police said that 2,301 people were injured and are receiving treatment, CNN reports.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven deaths in Tibet, while 554 people are considered missing. If it is assumed that the figures do not overlap, the total death toll would reach at least 623.

According to the country's disaster response agency, at least 1,924 people are missing in Nepal.

Among them are at least 517 foreign nationals, but the situation is changing rapidly, and various authorities have provided different figures.

About 2,500 people are still considered missing on both the Nepalese and Chinese sides of the border, including a large number of foreign nationals, CNN notes.

There have been reports of 56 missing Ukrainians.

Number of Ukrainians missing after floods in Nepal remains unchanged - MFA updated information

Local officials told the BBC that a massive flood wave was caused by a glacier collapse. The surge destroyed homes and roads, as well as a key border crossing between Nepal and Tibet.

Source: CNN