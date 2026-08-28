Number of Ukrainians missing after floods in Nepal remains unchanged - MFA updated information

The number of Ukrainians missing as a result of the floods in Nepal remains unchanged at 56 citizens, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported in an update as of 12:00 on August 28, UNN writes.

The number of Ukrainian citizens with whom contact cannot be established remains unchanged: 56. These are two tourist groups of 48 and 7 people, as well as one Ukrainian woman who was part of a foreign tourist group. Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. As of now, there are no Ukrainians on the lists of those killed or injured - the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Republic of China, as noted, maintains constant contact with Chinese authorities. Consular officers of the Embassy of Ukraine in India are staying directly in Nepal, where, in cooperation with Ukraine's Honorary Consul in Nepal, they held a number of operational meetings with the relevant Nepalese government agencies, foreign colleagues, the manager of the hotel where one of the groups of Ukrainians was staying, the tour organizer, and others. "The lists provided by the hotel and diplomatic missions were cross-checked. Ukrainian consuls are coordinating efforts with colleagues from foreign diplomatic missions and tour operators to locate Ukrainian citizens, maintaining constant contact with emergency and rescue services and the relatives of Ukrainian citizens," the statement said.

The Government of Nepal, as indicated, has established an Emergency Response Team ("Emergency Response Team, ERT") under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate search-and-rescue operations.

"The situation remains difficult due to the scale of the destruction, limited access to mountainous areas, and the risk of further landslides. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Consular Service Department, and the Embassies of Ukraine in India and the People's Republic of China continue to monitor the situation and keep the case concerning the disappearance of 56 Ukrainian citizens under special control. We will provide prompt updates," the Foreign Ministry stated.

The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs