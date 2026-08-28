The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Search and rescue operations continue in Nepal following the natural disaster. Communication is currently unavailable with 56 Ukrainian citizens; however, there are currently no Ukrainians among those killed or injured. This was reported specifically to UNN by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to preliminary reports, a task force from the Ukrainian Embassy in India is on the scene of the natural disaster, and Ukrainian consuls are in direct contact with local authorities, who are coordinating rescue efforts.

Search operations are ongoing. A task force from the Ukrainian Embassy in India is on the ground in the disaster-stricken area. Ukrainian consuls are in direct contact with local authorities, who are coordinating rescue operations, in order to locate and evacuate Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost. The number of missing individuals has remained virtually unchanged today, with one additional female citizen—a member of a foreign tourist group—added to the list. Therefore, the total number of Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost currently stands at 56 people. - the press service said in a statement.

It is also known that there are currently no Ukrainians among the victims of the natural disaster. The Nepalese army and police continue search and rescue operations.

At the same time, according to the available verified information, there are currently no Ukrainians on the lists of those injured or killed as a result of the natural disaster. The Nepalese army and police continue to conduct search and rescue operations, with 15 helicopters involved. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are keeping the situation under special control. Ukraine is also coordinating efforts to search for and evacuate its citizens with other foreign countries. We will provide information when we have updated details - the MFA press service emphasizes.

We remind you

On Wednesday, August 26, a catastrophic flood in Nepal and Tibet led to the deaths of hundreds of people, while dozens of people are still considered missing.