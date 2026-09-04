The government is allocating UAH 33.6 billion for payments to military personnel and their family members

The Cabinet of Ministers is reallocating UAH 33.6 billion for payments to military personnel and their family members, including financial support and one-time financial assistance in the event of the death, disability or partial loss of working capacity of a service member. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

UAH 25.9 billion will go toward the monthly financial support of Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel in September. Another UAH 7.7 billion will be allocated for one-time financial assistance in the event of the death, disability or partial loss of working capacity of a service member - Koretskyi reported.

He stressed that payments to defenders and support for their families, as well as providing the Defense Forces with the necessary weapons and equipment, are an unconditional priority for the state.

We remind you

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi held a separate meeting with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the Minister of Finance, and representatives of the security agencies. They discussed the actual, updated funding needs of the Defense Forces through the end of this year.