ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has died

Drummer of the American blues-rock band ZZ Top, Frank Beard, died at the age of 77 at his ranch in Texas, surrounded by his family. The musician’s death was announced by the band members, UNN reports.

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The cause of Beard’s death was not specified. Following his death, ZZ Top canceled concerts scheduled this week in the states of Utah and Colorado.

The band ZZ Top was founded in 1969. Beard, Billy Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill, who died in 2021, performed together at the band’s first concert in 1970. During their time working together, the musicians released 15 studio albums and four live albums.

Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and comrade, and the world lost one of the most innovative drummers and a great, true son of Texas. His signature rhythm was key to ZZ Top remaining at the top. The band of which he was a part for six decades will continue to exist, as he wanted - Gibbons said.

After Dusty Hill’s death, ZZ Top continued performing with Elwood Francis on bass guitar. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, continues to tour North and South America and Europe.

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