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Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44674 views

Actress Hayden Panettiere shared a black-and-white photo with her friend Randall Slavin a month before her death. Her family confirmed her death on August 16 at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her death

One month before her death at the age of 36, American actress Hayden Panettiere posted her final Instagram post, in which she shared a black-and-white photo with her friend Randall Slavin. E! News reported this, writes UNN.

Details

On July 27, Panettiere posted a photo in which Slavin is embracing her. The actress captioned the image: "Good times and good friends."

Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known17.08.26, 18:09 • 20332 views

Slavin then commented under the post: "I love this. Good times, baby. Xхх".

The actress’s family confirmed her death

On August 16, Panettiere’s family confirmed her death at the age of 36. The actress’s father, Skip Panettiere, said that the family was experiencing Hayden’s "tragic death."

She was an incredible light and force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to everyone who knew her – and to the millions of people who watched her on screen

– he said.

Following the actress’s death, Slavin reposted her final post to his Instagram story and wrote: "Rest in peace, H."

Hayden Panettiere was best known for her roles in the series "Heroes" and "Nashville." She died on August 16 at the age of 36.

Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 3617.08.26, 07:21 • 25851 view

Stepan Haftko

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