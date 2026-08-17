Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known

The first details have emerged about the death of American actress Hayden Panettiere, whose life ended today at the age of 36. She was found unconscious in Greenville, South Carolina, and the circumstances of her death are currently under investigation, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

Details

According to the publication, on Sunday, August 16, an acquaintance of Panettiere called 911 and reported that the actress was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Police officers and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene. Medics attempted to resuscitate Panettiere, including administering advanced life support, but were unable to save her. The actress was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TMZ, a possible overdose was also mentioned in emergency-services dispatch communications. At the same time, Panettiere's official cause of death has not yet been established, so the overdose information remains preliminary.

Greenville police said that during the preliminary investigation, they found no signs of foul play or other suspicious circumstances. The investigation is being conducted by law enforcement together with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Panettiere's death was also confirmed by her family through the actress's representative. The statement did not name the cause of death.

Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36

Background

Hayden Panettiere was born on August 21, 1989, in New York State. She began her acting career as a child and gained worldwide popularity thanks to her role as Claire Bennet in the series "Heroes." Panettiere later played Juliette Barnes in the series "Nashville." For this role, she was nominated twice for a Golden Globe Award. She also appeared in the films "Remember the Titans," "Scream 4," and "Scream 6."

Panettiere had a daughter, Kaya, with her former fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko. Her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28.