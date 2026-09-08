British Prince George has arrived to study at Eton College

Prince George has officially begun the next stage of his education at Eton College. He arrived at the boarding school accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

The family met with Eton's provost, Sir Nicholas Coleridge, as well as the school's headmaster, Simon Henderson.

They spoke for several minutes, and Henderson was heard telling George: "Welcome, good luck, enjoy yourself."

Prince William and George's uncle, Prince Harry, attended Eton along with many other famous names, including a large number of prime ministers, such as Lord David Cameron and Boris Johnson, as well as actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Eddie Redmayne.

Studying at the elite college costs about $88,000 a year, says our royal correspondent Laura Bundock.

Prince George to follow in father's footsteps and study at Eton