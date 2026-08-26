Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
01:43 PM • 1870 views
Flooding on the China–Nepal border has claimed the lives of 31 people, with hundreds missing
12:49 PM • 2490 views
Hungary’s new government recognized Russia as a threat to Europe and the world - Spiegel
11:45 AM • 19505 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
08:38 AM • 26199 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 38736 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:17 AM • 22327 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 31572 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
August 26, 05:39 AM • 25852 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
August 26, 04:52 AM • 29585 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 23963 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3m/s
33%
750mm
Popular news
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 32229 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhotoAugust 26, 05:32 AM • 15064 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 29566 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 26767 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 5888 views
Publications
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 5928 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto11:45 AM • 19505 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 38737 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 31572 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 26795 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 32235 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 32144 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 34633 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 71065 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 71251 views
Actual
Heating
The Economist
Film
Financial Times
Technology

Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

JATEC specialists advised NATO exercises in Latvia on repelling UAV attacks. More than 1,000 military personnel from 25 countries and Ukraine took part.

Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details

Ukrainian experts from the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) advised on repelling UAV attacks during NATO exercises, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

LCI-X 3-26 Execution was the third stage of the exercises aimed at testing and integrating counter-drone solutions in support of NATO’s eastern flank.

The exercises brought together more than 1,000 participants

The exercises took place this month in Latvia and were part of Exercise Baltic Trust. More than 1,000 participants took part in them overall, including military personnel from 25 NATO countries and Ukraine.

The third phase of the LCI-X experimentation moved from work on separate counter-drone elements to multi-element integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems.

How exactly did Ukrainian specialists strengthen the NATO exercises 

Ukrainian experts focused on aligning NATO experiments with the realities of the current battlefield:

  • Adjusted the scenario to the realities of the front. Ukrainian experts provided proposals for the exercise concept before it began, adjusting UAV flight parameters.
    • Monitored the actions of the “simulated adversary.” During the active phase, JATEC specialists monitored and coordinated the simulated enemy crews, ensuring precise compliance with flight plans and threat profiles.

      The third phase of LCI-X enabled the Alliance to move from testing individual counter-drone elements to multi-element integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems (C2).

      One of JATEC’s main priorities is the systematic involvement of Ukrainian servicemen with combat experience in joint activities with the Alliance. This not only strengthens partners’ defensive capabilities but also accelerates the operational interoperability of Ukraine’s Defence Forces with NATO standards and systems.

      NATO Commander comments on reports of alliance "defeat" by Ukrainian drone operators during exercises19.05.26, 19:34 • 6797 views

      Antonina Tumanova

      War in UkraineTechnologies
      War in Ukraine
      Latvia
      NATO
      Ukraine