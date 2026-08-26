Ukrainian experts advise NATO on countering drones — the Ministry of Defence revealed the details

Ukrainian experts from the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) advised on repelling UAV attacks during NATO exercises, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

LCI-X 3-26 Execution was the third stage of the exercises aimed at testing and integrating counter-drone solutions in support of NATO’s eastern flank.

The exercises brought together more than 1,000 participants

The exercises took place this month in Latvia and were part of Exercise Baltic Trust. More than 1,000 participants took part in them overall, including military personnel from 25 NATO countries and Ukraine.

The third phase of the LCI-X experimentation moved from work on separate counter-drone elements to multi-element integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems.

How exactly did Ukrainian specialists strengthen the NATO exercises

Ukrainian experts focused on aligning NATO experiments with the realities of the current battlefield:

Adjusted the scenario to the realities of the front. Ukrainian experts provided proposals for the exercise concept before it began, adjusting UAV flight parameters.

Monitored the actions of the “simulated adversary.” During the active phase, JATEC specialists monitored and coordinated the simulated enemy crews, ensuring precise compliance with flight plans and threat profiles.

The third phase of LCI-X enabled the Alliance to move from testing individual counter-drone elements to multi-element integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems (C2).

One of JATEC’s main priorities is the systematic involvement of Ukrainian servicemen with combat experience in joint activities with the Alliance. This not only strengthens partners’ defensive capabilities but also accelerates the operational interoperability of Ukraine’s Defence Forces with NATO standards and systems.

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