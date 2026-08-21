The Kremlin expects a significant number of Russian veterans of combat operations in Ukraine to be elected to Russia’s State Duma in the September 2026 elections — in particular, from the United Russia party lists. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this trend is part of “coordinated efforts to militarize Russian society and consolidate the pro-war and ultranationalist elite.”

The deputy head of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, a Kremlin-co-opted military correspondent and candidate from the United Russia party, Yevgeny Poddubny, said on August 19 that the party ... intends to elect between 40 and 100 combat veterans to the State Duma in the upcoming elections on September 18–20 — analysts point out.

According to their estimates, the Kremlin wants combat veterans to make up approximately 22 percent of the newly elected Duma, indicating the Kremlin’s intention to further militarize the Russian government and create a cadre of “loyal ultranationalist veterans who will support an aggressive policy.”

Reminder

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns members of the Commonwealth of Independent States mission against visiting areas temporarily occupied during monitoring of the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Russia is preparing mass election fraud in the State Duma elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine — CPD