New attacks reported in the Middle East - 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi, Qatar under missile attack, incident near airbase in Cyprus

In Abu Dhabi, UAE, six people were injured by falling debris from an intercepted drone, Qatar suffered a new missile attack, and Cyprus reported a security incident near a British airbase, amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, UNN reports, citing AP, CNN, and Sky News.

Details

Authorities said that debris from a drone interception in the capital of the United Arab Emirates fell to the ground, injuring six people.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi authorities reported casualties, stating that they were in the ICAD II industrial zone in the capital, near Al Dhafra Air Base, where American troops are stationed. The injured were identified as citizens of Nepal and Pakistan.

Explosions were also recorded in Doha, Qatar. Al Jazeera reported several explosions heard late Thursday morning in the Qatari capital.

Qatar "suffered a missile attack," the country's Ministry of Defense said on Instagram, adding that air defense systems intercepted the strike.

According to CNN journalists who were on the scene, the interception in the sky occurred around 11:55 AM local time, and explosions were heard throughout the city. Video footage taken by CNN showed smoke in the sky at the interception sites. At least two more interceptions occurred shortly thereafter.

Security authorities urged Qataris and visitors to "remain calm" and follow "official instructions."

A Sky News correspondent in Dubai reported that her team received reports of "loud explosions" in Doha and people hiding under stairwells.

Explosions were heard on Thursday not only over the Qatari capital Doha, but also over the Bahraini capital Manama, AFP journalists reported.

Cyprus reported a security incident near a British airbase. Cyprus later lifted a warning about new security threats in Akrotiri, located near a British Royal Air Force base. The warning advised residents to stay indoors as a precautionary measure, a Cypriot government official said.

John Healey, the UK's Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, is in Cyprus to de-escalate tensions with officials after criticism of the UK following a drone attack on the base on Monday.

Israel today continued to report attacks on the country from Iran. Defensive systems were activated to intercept the threat, the IDF stated.

The IDF also reported that Israeli air forces conducted a series of strikes on targets in Tehran overnight.

"The Israel Defense Forces struck infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime's ballistic missile complex. Among the targets hit were an underground infrastructure facility that the Iranian regime used to store ballistic missiles, and missile storage sites intended for use against aircraft," the statement said.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces "struck several long-range ballistic missile launch sites that posed a real and immediate threat to the State of Israel and its civilian population."

During the strikes, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet reportedly "identified several Iranian regime operatives operating a loaded missile launcher intended for use against aircraft." "The fighter jet struck the launcher and the operatives, preventing launches against Israeli aircraft flying over Iran," the IDF noted.

The Israel Defense Forces also reported that it "eliminated a terrorist cell operating in a command center in southern Lebanon."

"Overnight, IDF troops identified several Hezbollah terrorists entering a structure used by the organization as a command center in an area where IDF troops are operating in southern Lebanon. After identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists," the statement said.