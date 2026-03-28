Provides for a number of projects in the defense sector - Zelenskyy on the agreement with Qatar

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. They discussed how to ensure greater protection of life in their countries and agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defense sector for at least 10 years, which includes joint projects in the defense industry, the creation of co-productions, and technological partnerships between companies. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Met with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was also present at the meeting. We discussed how to ensure greater protection of life in our countries and agreed on a mutually beneficial partnership in the defense sector for at least 10 years. After the meeting, the heads of our general staffs signed a corresponding agreement, which provides for joint projects in the defense industry, the creation of co-productions, and technological partnerships between companies. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He also informed about the security situation in Ukraine and Russia's constant attacks and its close cooperation with the Iranian regime.

It is important for us to strengthen air defense, and we count on appropriate support from partners. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.