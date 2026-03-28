Ukrainian experts help Qatar strengthen sky defense against air threats - Zelenskyy

A team of Ukrainian experts is working in Qatar, sharing relevant experience and expertise. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

As the head of state noted, Ukrainian experts have already conducted a general assessment of the security situation, Qatar's capabilities to repel air threats, and developed specific solutions to strengthen sky protection.

During the meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, it was important for me to hear such a high assessment of our guys' work and gratitude for their consultations. - Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Ukraine can help strengthen protection.

Qatar is ready for long-term cooperation in various areas. It is important to restore stability in the region so that no one suffers from terrorist Iranian attacks. And we support the approach where, by helping each other, security around the world becomes greater. - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

UNN also reported that the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.