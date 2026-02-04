Congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic Kisangani airport

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Corneille Nangaa, has officially claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani. This operation marked the group's first major strike so deep behind government lines. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement on the social network X, Corneille Nangaa called the attack a "warning" to the regime in Kinshasa. He emphasized that the use of Kisangani airport as a base for launching airstrikes on rebel-controlled territories is now prohibited. According to the AFC/M23 leader, the operation demonstrated that the government forces' monopoly on air superiority has been definitively broken.

The use of Kisangani as a platform for projecting terror against our territories is now forbidden. The sanctuary of this rear base has ended – Nangaa stated.

He also added that any military aircraft or drones flying against "liberated zones" would be destroyed directly at their bases.

Details of the attack and government reaction

According to the Tshopo provincial government, the attack was carried out over the weekend using eight kamikaze drones laden with unconventional munitions. Representatives of the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) stated that all eight devices were successfully intercepted and neutralized by air defense systems on approach to the airport, so there were no destructions or casualties among personnel.

Bangboka Airport is located 17 kilometers from the center of Kisangani and hundreds of kilometers from the front line in North Kivu, where rebels captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu last year.

The escalation occurred precisely when the parties, mediated by Qatar, agreed in Doha to deploy the first group of UN observers to monitor the ceasefire.

