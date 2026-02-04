Congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic Kisangani airport

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
February 3, 10:15 PM • 8050 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 13648 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 15541 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 17212 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 18338 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 14287 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 22949 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 31479 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 17166 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24925 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
2m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Miley Cyrus ignored Lady Gaga's Grammy-2026 win: what happenedFebruary 3, 07:49 PM • 3576 views
Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine - White HouseFebruary 3, 08:03 PM • 3466 views
Killing of four police officers: Cherkasy police chief temporarily suspended from dutyFebruary 3, 08:52 PM • 3092 views
Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employeesFebruary 3, 09:10 PM • 3992 views
"Rusty Dagger" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: US successfully tests new long-range missile Rusty DaggerPhotoFebruary 3, 09:21 PM • 3950 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 23970 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 26049 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 65355 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 74453 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 57254 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 10315 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 11435 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 15059 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 22188 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 33177 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
ChatGPT

Congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic Kisangani airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement, Corneille Nangaa, has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani. He called the attack a "warning" to the regime in Kinshasa.

Congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic Kisangani airport

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel movement in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Corneille Nangaa, has officially claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Bangboka International Airport in Kisangani. This operation marked the group's first major strike so deep behind government lines. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement on the social network X, Corneille Nangaa called the attack a "warning" to the regime in Kinshasa. He emphasized that the use of Kisangani airport as a base for launching airstrikes on rebel-controlled territories is now prohibited. According to the AFC/M23 leader, the operation demonstrated that the government forces' monopoly on air superiority has been definitively broken.

The use of Kisangani as a platform for projecting terror against our territories is now forbidden. The sanctuary of this rear base has ended

– Nangaa stated.

He also added that any military aircraft or drones flying against "liberated zones" would be destroyed directly at their bases.

Details of the attack and government reaction

According to the Tshopo provincial government, the attack was carried out over the weekend using eight kamikaze drones laden with unconventional munitions. Representatives of the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) stated that all eight devices were successfully intercepted and neutralized by air defense systems on approach to the airport, so there were no destructions or casualties among personnel.

New clashes between M23 and militia in one of the cities in Congo after promise of troop withdrawal22.12.25, 15:50 • 3017 views

Bangboka Airport is located 17 kilometers from the center of Kisangani and hundreds of kilometers from the front line in North Kivu, where rebels captured the cities of Goma and Bukavu last year.

The escalation occurred precisely when the parties, mediated by Qatar, agreed in Doha to deploy the first group of UN observers to monitor the ceasefire.  

M23 rebels announce withdrawal from strategic Uvira city in eastern Congo16.12.25, 18:34 • 4835 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Social network
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
United Nations
Qatar
Democratic Republic of the Congo