Major airlines are massively canceling flights to the Middle East due to the situation in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Due to US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory measures, 8 Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace. This has led to mass flight cancellations by many major airlines.

Major airlines are massively canceling flights to the Middle East due to the situation in the region

A wave of US and Israeli strikes on Iran, as well as Tehran's retaliatory measures, have provoked massive airspace closures in at least 8 countries, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, writes UNN.

Details

Among the airlines that announced the suspension of flights to destinations in the region were Lufthansa, Air France, Iberia, Wizz Air, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, British Airways, Aegean Airlines, Indigo, Japan Airlines, and Scandinavian Airlines.

Iran and Israel were the first to close their airspace. Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev also announced that Israel had closed its airspace to civilian flights.

Iran closes its airspace amid Israeli and US strikes28.02.26, 09:39 • 5318 views

The communications director of Turkish Airlines also wrote: "Due to airspace closures in some Middle Eastern countries, our flights to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan have been canceled until March 2, 2026; and our flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman have been canceled until February 28, 2026."

He added that events in the airspace are being monitored in real-time, and therefore additional flight cancellations are possible.

Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon28.02.26, 09:23 • 5154 views

AJet also canceled its flights. On social media, they stated that "due to increased security risks in the region following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, we have decided to cancel our flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon from February 28 to March 2, 2026, as well as our flight to the United Arab Emirates on February 28."

"The situation in the region is being closely monitored, and further cancellations are possible," the company emphasized.

Air India has suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East.

"Given the evolving situation in some regions of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security of our flights and make appropriate changes to flight schedules if necessary," the company said.

Swiss International Air Lines announced the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv.

"Due to current developments in the Middle East, SWISS is suspending its flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 7," the statement said.

Air France canceled its flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut due to US and Israeli strikes on Iran, stating that it would provide schedule updates later.

US and Israel have been preparing a joint military operation against Iran for months - media28.02.26, 09:49 • 5264 views

British Airways said it would not operate flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 4, and also canceled a flight to the Jordanian capital on Saturday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have made the operational decision to cancel our flights to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until March 3 inclusive, and have also canceled today's flight to Amman," the company said.

Japan Airlines said that tomorrow, March 1, some JAL flights to/from Doha Airport have been canceled due to the situation in the Middle East. In addition, there will be no weather-related flights on March 1.

Israel prepares for a multi-day conflict with Iran28.02.26, 09:58 • 5508 views

