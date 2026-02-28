Iran closes its airspace amid Israeli and US strikes

Iran is closing its airspace, and planes that were over the country are urgently leaving it, according to Flightradar24 data, UNN reports.

Currently, only a few planes are over Iran in the north and east of the country, heading, in particular, to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai.

The network also publishes videos of cruise missiles flying over Iraq towards Iran.

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.