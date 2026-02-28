Israel prepares for a multi-day conflict with Iran

Israel is preparing for several days of conflict with Iran, an Israeli official said, according to The Times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran - the official said.

According to him, the strikes carried out this morning jointly with the US were aimed at facilities of the Iranian regime and military facilities.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. Later it became known that this happened as a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Later it became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential square and the intelligence headquarters.

Recall

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes remained over the country, heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, Dubai.