US and Israel have been preparing a joint military operation against Iran for months - media

The military operation by the US and Israel against Iran had been jointly planned for several months. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

The date of the strike on Iran was determined several weeks ago, media reported, citing a representative of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. According to him, the operation had been planned for several months in coordination with the US. In addition, media reported that strikes were carried out on Tehran, as well as on the Iranian cities of Qom, Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

The attack on Iran is expected to be much larger than the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, media reported.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.