US and Israel have been preparing a joint military operation against Iran for months - media

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
07:12 AM • 2624 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 14259 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 28781 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 32550 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 41954 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 40996 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 41201 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 56062 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47052 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40472 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.8m/s
79%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban uses energy dispute with Ukraine as a PR tool ahead of parliamentary electionsFebruary 27, 10:38 PM • 6410 views
Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treasonFebruary 27, 10:58 PM • 6100 views
Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attackFebruary 27, 11:40 PM • 6444 views
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oilFebruary 28, 12:55 AM • 9050 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhoto05:06 AM • 4386 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 14431 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 19738 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 19619 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 24241 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 25903 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 11118 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 11804 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 12483 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 28275 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 26083 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
M113 armored personnel carrier
Film
Series

US and Israel have been preparing a joint military operation against Iran for months - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The US and Israel have been planning a joint military operation against Iran for months. Strikes have been carried out in Tehran and other Iranian cities, with a large-scale attack expected.

US and Israel have been preparing a joint military operation against Iran for months - media

The military operation by the US and Israel against Iran had been jointly planned for several months. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

The date of the strike on Iran was determined several weeks ago, media reported, citing a representative of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. According to him, the operation had been planned for several months in coordination with the US. In addition, media reported that strikes were carried out on Tehran, as well as on the Iranian cities of Qom, Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah.

The attack on Iran is expected to be much larger than the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, media reported.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was a result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldEvents
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Lebanon
Tehran
United States
Iran