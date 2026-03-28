Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details

Ukraine wants to make drone agreements, extend them to partners who help us, and be ready for any challenges. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom call with journalists as part of his official visit to Qatar, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, drone agreements include drones, electronic warfare systems, and most importantly, a defense system.

We may not have enough Patriot air defense systems, but we have a system that any borders, any lines of defense should be part of. And this is the most important thing Ukraine has today - the experience of our military - Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, combining experienced military personnel - also from the private and public sectors in one system - is exactly what should be offered as an export for the long term. The head of state believes that this will allow providing everything necessary for both the private sector, the state, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

The head of state added that Ukraine shares its developments and experience in countering Russian and Iranian drones with partners in the Middle East.

UNN also reported that the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.