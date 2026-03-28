Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details

$43.8850.61
ukenru
05:19 PM • 5784 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 15608 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 21360 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 19340 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 20633 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 23900 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 22752 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 35160 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 27647 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 52466 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1m/s
78%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 20481 views
Iran claims to have destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians allegedly residedMarch 28, 11:19 AM • 11047 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 10460 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideo01:27 PM • 8384 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs02:00 PM • 6806 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 20601 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 35161 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 33234 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 32541 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 79230 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offs02:00 PM • 6968 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideo01:27 PM • 8544 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 10549 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 19678 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 23479 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukraine plans to conclude agreements on drones and electronic warfare systems to protect its borders. The President proposes to export military experience and joint defense projects.

Large-scale drone deals and export of protection systems - Zelenskyy announced details

Ukraine wants to make drone agreements, extend them to partners who help us, and be ready for any challenges. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a Zoom call with journalists as part of his official visit to Qatar, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, drone agreements include drones, electronic warfare systems, and most importantly, a defense system.

We may not have enough Patriot air defense systems, but we have a system that any borders, any lines of defense should be part of. And this is the most important thing Ukraine has today - the experience of our military

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, combining experienced military personnel - also from the private and public sectors in one system - is exactly what should be offered as an export for the long term. The head of state believes that this will allow providing everything necessary for both the private sector, the state, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha. The parties signed an agreement on joint projects in the defense industry.

The head of state added that Ukraine shares its developments and experience in countering Russian and Iranian drones with partners in the Middle East.

UNN also reported that the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Ukraine agreed on joint technological projects and investments. The parties will exchange experience in combating missiles and UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran